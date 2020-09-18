The founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which quickly covers the protests in Belarus, Stepana Putilo, in an interview with Yuri Dudyu, told what a Belarusian house in Warsaw is, who finances it, and how a small team processes a huge amount of information that it receives from its subscribers from the scene in their homeland. …

Putilo called his organization the embassy of Belarus in exile, which unites and coordinates protests, flash mobs, and helps in learning the language. It was organized by the citizens of Belarus, who were expelled from the country by the existing regime after the 2010 elections, when Lukashenka finally became a dictator.

Stepan Putilo (pseudonym Stepan Svetlov) used to work at the state Belarusian TV channel. He organized the Nexta Telegram channel, which covers the protests in Belarus in most detail after the presidential elections on August 9.

The channel’s editor-in-chief Roman Protasevich claims that President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has previously used harsh methods of suppression of discontent among Belarusians after the presidential elections, but the current events of violence have surpassed everything that happened before.

Together with Putilo and Protasevich, there are several other people who left the country because of the Lukashenka regime. At peak times, they process 200 messages per minute.

The Telegram channel exists due to donations (voluntary payment in the form of material or financial reward on the Internet) and advertising.

The guys consider the Russian propagandists Kiselev and Solovyov to be professionals, but at the same time odious propagandists who work for Putin’s policy for money.

At the same time, Putilo and Protasevich do not consider their Telegram channel to be propaganda.

Stepan Putilo named Lukashenko’s son Nikolai as a potential politician who was being prepared for this. But he believes that the Belarusians will not vote for him because of his surname. At the same time, the image of Lukashenka’s youngest son suffered greatly after he appeared in military uniform with a machine gun in his hands.

Putilo noted that the Nexta Telegram channel wants to give only truthful information. Compromising evidence against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, he can post only if he is sure of the veracity of the information.

About Maria Kolesnikova, who tore up her passport and remained in prison, Putilo spoke ambiguously. According to him, earlier she began to register her organization “Together”, which distracted people from the general agenda of the opposition. He also questions why, when all oppositionists are squeezed out of the country by the Lukashenka regime, Kolesnikova could move freely in Minsk for some time and lead protest actions. Putilo suggests that the Kolesnikov authorities of Belarus can be turned into a “national hero and a new leader”.

Stepan Putilo claims, referring to reliable sources, including the KGB of Belarus, that the authorities issued an order either to liquidate the Nexta office in Warsaw, or to take the leaders of the Telegram channel to Belarus, where the special services will take care of them.

Let us remind you that Belarusian law enforcement officers opened a criminal case against Stepan Putilo. He is charged with organizing mass riots, as well as teaching or training people to participate in them. The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.

