Regina Cruz, who was president of CUT in Paraná, becomes regional superintendent of the Ministry of Labor in the State

The former president of CUT (Central Única Dos Trabalhadores) in Paraná and coordinator of the “Lula Live” vigil in Curitiba –mobilization that took place in front of the Superintendence of the PF (Federal Police) in the city during the arrest of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT)–Regina Cruz, took office this Monday (24.Apr.2023) as regional superintendent of the Ministry of Labor in the State. “They tried to bury the workers, the trade union movement. But we resisted with the trade union centrals and social movements and we came back”he declared.