Yesterday, the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections, affiliated with the National Elections Committee, held a coordination meeting with the emirate’s candidates, coinciding with the start of the electoral campaigns, as part of enhancing communication with the candidates to make the electoral experience a success.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee for National Council Elections, affirmed the committee’s keenness to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among candidates so that they can present their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, while adhering to the controls and rules specified in the instructions. Executive elections, which reflects the political awareness of the candidates and preserves the gains and values ​​of Emirati society.

He pointed out the importance of adhering to the instructions issued by the National Elections Committee, as the Ras Al Khaimah Committee works to coordinate with the relevant authorities in the emirate to ensure the success of the electoral campaign phase, and to facilitate services and procedures for the emirate’s candidates who wish to announce their electoral campaigns and open electoral headquarters, stressing that the members of the committee are fully prepared. To communicate with the candidates and answer their inquiries, in a way that contributes to the success of this electoral experience.