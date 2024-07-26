Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/26/2024 – 6:05

Just hours before the official opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in the French capital, a train company says vandals have set fire to its facilities. Repairs are expected to take all weekend. High-speed train (TGV) lines across France have been vandalized, French railway company SNCF said Friday (July 26). The coordinated attacks are disrupting traffic and forcing the cancellation of trips hours before the opening of the Paris Olympic Games, a ceremony expected to attract 300,000 people to the French capital.

The state operator said vandals had set fire to facilities along lines connecting Paris with cities including Lille in the north, Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg in the east. The route between Paris and London was also affected.

“Last night, SNCF was the victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, North and East high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our facilities,” the rail company said in a statement.

The company is working to restore service, but traffic is expected to remain interrupted over the weekend.

“We are diverting some trains to conventional lines, but we will have to cancel a large number of them,” the company said.

Enhanced security

The coordinated attacks are fueling tension ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which takes place on Friday on the banks of the Seine River. France is implementing an unprecedented security operation, with the deployment of more than 45,000 police officers, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents.

So far, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks and no indication that the action was related to a political context.

French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the acts as criminal. Paris’ police chief said he had further tightened security at the capital’s main stations.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said authorities were working to “assess the impact on travelers and athletes and ensure transportation of all delegations to competition venues.”

Speaking to BFM television, she said that “playing against the event is playing against France, against your own field, against your country”.

gq/le (Reuters, AP, AFP, Lusa)