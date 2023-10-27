Cooper’s test | Eetu Selänne tells his results in the army’s Cooper test – a receipt from Teemu’s father

Kajaani

Ice hockey player Eetu Selänten In the fall, the calendar has been filled with Mestis matches in Hoki in Kajaani and with conscript service in the Kainuu brigade.

25-year-old Selänne has run one Cooper test so far during his time in the army. In the classic test, you run for 12 minutes.

“I ran 3,143 or something like that. It was really good and I’m really proud of it, even though Faija said I didn’t make it to the numbers,” he says.

Eetu Selänte’s father, hockey legend Teemu Selännehad told his son that he ran 3,400 meters in Cooper’s test.

“I’m a couple of hundred behind. We have to work a little towards the final cooper and maybe strive for it”, plans Eetu Selänne.

At the end of military service, Cooper’s test is run again.

His younger brother who plays in Hoki Leevi Selänne, 23, joined the army a few years ago. Eetu Selänne also estimates that her brother’s result was close to 3,000 meters.

“Yes, I’m guessing that we ran a little further,” says Eetu Selänne.

“ “I’m quite proud of it, even though Faija said I didn’t manage to make it to the numbers.”

Kajaani Hoki’s Eetu Selänne (right) and Kiekko-Vantaa’s Ville Rautiala met on October 20 in Tikkurila. Hokki took their first away win of the season in the match with Julius Korjus’ overtime goal, 2–1. Selänne played a good 13 minutes in the match. See also Finnair | Finnair is ending flights to Tampere and Turku

To Kainu jaeger battalion commander, lieutenant colonel Kimmo Alesmaa became Cooper’s test rabbit for his battalion’s conscript groups this week.

Selänne, like other puck players, serves in the mortar company belonging to the Kainuu artillery regiment, where you could find many Hokkiens as a three-ton rabbit.

“All of us ran pretty much the same numbers and it turned out to be the same kind of fun. It was really nice,” says Selänne, referring to the fitness vacation.

He feels that Cooper’s test is useful for hockey players. A continuous performance of 12 minutes indicates the endurance condition. The shifts are short, the pace is fast and the pulses are high.

“If you can keep your heart rate high and use your brain at the same time, that’s the best possible [yhdistelmä] in this hockey.”

“Of course there are some players who haven’t run terribly well, but are able to play well, make power and play their own role,” Selänne adds.

“ “All of us ran pretty much the same numbers and it turned out to be the same kind of fun.”

See also Comment | It's like madness is taking a breather in the United States Brothers Leevi Selänne (left) and Eetu Selänne are playing puck this season in Kajaani Hoki.

Ridge is nearing the end of his military service, as he will return home in mid-December.

Selänne, who was on sports assignment for the last full week of October, will return to the barracks on Saturday.

“Now it’s been really hard to train properly and focus on hockey. It’s been really nice,” he says.

“And it’s been pretty amazing to be able to be with my girlfriend and our dog. There is nothing better than that.”

Selänne has played in ten Mesti regular season matches this season. The points account has yet to be opened despite the goal posts created.

“Yes, it’s gone, but this game could be better. It’s a bit lacking in power, but I’m fighting hard and trying to improve the role-playing constantly.”

“However, Inti has its own challenges at the same time. However, it’s been really nice and fun there, even if it’s been difficult from time to time,” Selänne continues.

“ “It’s been pretty amazing to be able to be with my girlfriend and our dog.”

See also Poland | The prime minister announced the end of arms aid to Ukraine amid the election campaign, grain dispute and visa uproar Eetu Selänne (left) played his first regular season game in Kajaani Hoki on September 22 against Rovaniemi Kiekko, got a good 13 minutes of ice time and won exactly half of his starts. RoK’s defender Tom Grönblom as a fighting pair.

Calk is stuck at the tail end of Mestis, like last season. The team has received ten points in their 12 matches, but the game has had better results in some places.

The absolute highlight of the fall so far has been the full points pot against the Jokeris in front of 1,200 spectators in a sold-out home hall.

“Absolutely. It was probably our best match so far,” says Selänne.

“It was really fun to play and it was amazing to see the whole arena full here.”

Selänne played last season for Mest in Heinola’s Peliitai. My role then was similar to what it is now.

“Here, too, you can sometimes be outnumbered, sometimes outnumbered, and sometimes that’s it. I’m trying to develop and get a bigger role,” he says.