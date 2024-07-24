Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, father and mother of the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi, were sentenced by the court of Florence to 3 years and 2 months and 15 days of imprisonment for some episodes of false invoicing and acquitted of the crime of fraudulent bankruptcy of the cooperatives Delivery Service Italia, Europe Service.

Matilde Renzi, sister of the leader of Italia Viva, was also acquitted in the trial arising from the bankruptcy of the leaflet distribution and advertising services cooperatives Marmodiv, Delivery Service, Europe Service, linked to Eventi 6 srl, the company of the former prime minister’s parents.



In his closing speech in December 2023, prosecutor Luca Turco had requested a 5-year prison sentence each for Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, and 10 months for Matilde Renzi. The prosecution had also requested sentences of between 1 year and 4 years 8 months for seven other defendants.

According to the investigations, conducted by the Guardia di Finanza, the Renzis allegedly used the cooperatives, of which they were de facto administrators, to increase the turnover of the family company, Eventi 6. They then led them to bankruptcy, failing to pay social security contributions and taxes. Unfounded accusations according to the defense team of the couple who in the last hearing before today had made spontaneous statements.

In particular, Tiziano Renzi had said: “It is not the first time that I have been tried and for the moment I am happy to have always been archived or acquitted. But for this investigation I have lost my personal freedom and I have become a dangerous criminal in the eyes of all of Italy. For legal experts this is a normal thing that happens to those who are arrested. But for someone like me, who is absolutely certain of not having committed any crime, being the object of persecution is very difficult to accept”. For this investigation, the Renzi spouses were arrested in 2019, being placed under house arrest.