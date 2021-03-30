With the month of June getting closer and closer, rumors about the titles that could star in the news of the different video game conferences are already beginning to make headlines today. An example of this is the case related to Battlefield 6, which despite not having been officially announced yet, is being the protagonist in recent days.

A couple of days ago, we reported that an EA survey could have revealed some details of Battlefield 6, such as the supposed free to play functionality that we have been talking about for a few weeks. However, new rumors suggest that this would not be the only novelty of the title, since it is possible that we will see a cooperative campaign in Battlefield 6.

We could see a cooperative campaign in Battlefield 6

This information comes from the well-known insider Tom henderson, which has previously leaked accurate information about titles from the Battlefield franchise. According to Henderson, the Battlefield 6 campaign would have cooperative support, allowing players to embody a full specialized team, being able to choose between the side of the United States or Russia.

In addition, Henderson also shared new details regarding the multiplayer mode of the game, on which he stated that players will be able to choose between four different types of soldiers, which will vary among themselves due to the different abilities that each of them will have, unlike in previous occasions where they were only differentiated by their equipment.

For now, this is nothing more than a mere rumor, but Henderson’s previous successes regarding the franchise, make this speculation about the possibility of seeing a cooperative campaign in Battlefield 6 Something to take into account.