The cooperation is intended to give Uber drivers better prices and financing offers for BYD electric cars. The companies also want to work together to bring future cars with autonomous driving capabilities to the Uber platform. As a global service, Uber sees itself in a good position to make self-driving cars accessible to many people, it said. The current pioneer in robotaxis is Google’s sister company Waymo, which transports passengers in driverless cars in several US cities. Waymo uses converted electric cars from Jaguar.
#Cooperation #BYD #Uber #increasingly #Chinese #electric #cars
