Alpbach (UAE)

Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, called on the international community to support the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital according to the 1967 borders, stressing that the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip are the root cause of the worsening crises in the region.

In a speech during the “Alpbach Forum 2024” in the Austrian city of Alpbach, Al-Badawi called for holding an international conference in which all concerned parties would participate to discuss ways to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state. He also called for reforming and supporting the role of the United Nations and its agencies in maintaining international peace and security, and ensuring that they are not marginalized in an era of unprecedented global instability, stressing that the Cooperation Council believes that collective support for the United Nations is essential to overcome these difficult times and adhere to the principles of global governance.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council warned of new threats to regional and international security, noting that developments in artificial intelligence in information warfare are factors that exacerbate tensions, and stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions to prevent conflicts. He reviewed the GCC vision for regional security, which was adopted in 2023, explaining that diplomacy and international cooperation represent the main pillar of the strategy to maintain regional and international stability and ensure sustainable peace and security. He pointed out that the GCC countries continue to support peaceful solutions to conflicts, and said that the Council’s recent initiatives work to enhance the appropriate conditions for negotiations, affirm international law, and adhere to the principles of the United Nations Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the GCC will continue to provide humanitarian assistance, in recognition of the severe impact of these conflicts on food security and the well-being of civilians in the affected areas, pointing to the GCC’s efforts in Yemen, Sudan and other crisis areas, which confirm its commitment to alleviating human suffering.