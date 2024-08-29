Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the latest developments in the preparations for the Gulf-European summit scheduled to be held next October in Brussels.

The General Secretariat stated in a statement that this came during Al-Badawi’s meeting with the President of the European Council at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The statement said that the meeting discussed a number of issues on the regional and international scene, most notably the crisis in the Palestinian territories, and exchanged views on it.

Al-Badawi stressed that the GCC countries attach great importance to their relations with the European Union, describing these relations as important and historic and covering many aspects, including the political, security, economic and commercial aspects.

He said that the Gulf-European summit will provide the appropriate ground to strengthen these relations and move them forward to broader horizons and levels that serve the common interests of both sides.

He stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities and work to pressure the Israeli forces to immediately cease fire and military operations in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the Palestinian territories.