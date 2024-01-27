Cooperation | Social media influencer Pernilla Böckerman received new goals from Jari Saario – “Lord God”, he barked

Pernilla Böckerman became known as a fitness athlete and the latest winner of “Dance with the stars”. Now he focuses on completely other sports.

“Although I say so myself, I'm a really talented guy in terms of motor skills and sports. You can whip me into almost anything, and it will work out.”

This is what a social media influencer, entrepreneur and athlete says Pernilla Böckerman, 23, and there is not a hint of self-praise in the speech. He just states the fact and continues a bit on the same theme.