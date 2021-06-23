Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Family Development Foundation signed a cooperation agreement with the Al Mubarak Foundation, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation between the two sides and spreading awareness of Emirati family issues, through written, audio and visual means, and enhancing family stability to achieve the requirements of the Abu Dhabi government regarding social development, and deepening the spirit of loyalty, creativity and innovation within well-studied programs and activities aimed at Spreading a culture of knowledge and strengthening community partnerships to serve families.

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Dr. Mozah bint Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Mubarakah Foundation, and Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, which provides for the exchange of experiences, information and experiences that are consistent with the nature, tasks and competences of the two parties, and the implementation of joint training courses that contribute to the development of the performance of workers, and the organization of conferences and seminars Training programs and awareness boards.

Sheikha Dr. Mozah bint Mubarak said: We are proud of this cooperation with the Family Development Foundation, which embodies the vision of the wise leadership in advancing women and raising their status in the next fifty, and translates the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, to whom we are fully grateful for her pioneering role in supporting the march of women, empowering them, enhancing their position and advancing their role in society, a support that made Emirati women an essential partner in the march of progress and prosperity.

She praised the efforts of the Family Development Foundation and its forward-looking vision for the role of women and the family in the next fifty years, stressing the importance of this cooperation, as the Al-Mubarakah Foundation possesses a balance of applied experience as a non-profit public benefit institution, as the Foundation launched a series of distinguished initiatives and projects that formed an imprint in community work at the level of empowerment Women, adolescents and youth, and nurturing talent.

Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi said: “This partnership came within the initiatives of the “Fiftieth Year”, to strengthen partnerships and projects between social benefit institutions to provide social services that meet the needs of all societal groups and the aspirations of the institution, in line with the ambitious vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which aims to ensure and direct The Foundation provides the best innovative services, projects and initiatives for the family and society.

She pointed out that the signing of this memorandum seeks to achieve common goals, through the establishment of a strategic partnership between the Family Development Foundation and the Blessed Foundation in a manner that ensures raising the efficiency of joint work between them, organizing ways of cooperation in matters of common interest, and overcoming obstacles to the provision of services that the two parties share in a way. Or another in presenting them to the public, in addition to cooperating in the development of plans and programmes.

She emphasized the Foundation’s keenness to provide psychological and social programs and counseling that benefit the public benefit of the “Al Mubarak” program to develop and empower adolescents and youth.

Al-Rumaithi said: “The formation of a committee from the two parties called the “Joint Committee” is considered as an advisory coordination committee empowered to follow up the activation of the cooperation agreement and issue recommendations.”