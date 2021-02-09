NIt is not without reason that urgent emergencies and major catastrophes are said to have a dedifferentiating effect. When it is minutes that make the difference between life and death, people from far away and strangers are also called to help. The layman can also try his hand at medicine on a seriously injured person who would otherwise die, within narrowly defined limits. And when the number of dead and injured runs into the thousands, then the former opponents of the war also find themselves prepared to make gestures of solidarity. This view may apply to society, but it does not necessarily have to apply to the organizations that are formed within it.

A forest fire once broke out in the border area of ​​two communities. The immediate deployment of the fire brigade did not take place, however, because the two mayors could not agree on who was responsible. The skirmish over competence dragged on. Only after the spread of the fire had made it clear that both communities were affected was it possible to agree on a common move out. Niklas Luhmann was happy to tell this story to make it clear that the willingness of different organizations to cooperate, even and especially in crises, does not go without saying. Reluctance to assume responsibility or a sensitivity to status stand in the way of joint emergency aid.

Structures are crucial

The Freiburg sociologist Nils Ellebrecht recently published a very readable study of the work of the German emergency services. Different categories of partly organized, partly self-employed rescuers have to subordinate themselves to a uniform management structure that is only applicable to the operation itself, which is obviously anything but easy. The firefighters only listen to the man from the rescue service if he is wearing an honorary firefighter uniform and yelling at them with a satisfactory frequency.

As Ellebrecht shows on the basis of data from interviews, surveys and personal observation, the conflicts between the firefighters and the emergency doctors are concentrated. In one exercise, for example, you had to choose: Should the emergency doctors and their equipment advance from the bottom to the top, where a large group of injured people were waiting for treatment, even if they were blocking a narrow staircase as a result of this move? Or would it not be enough to transport the few seriously injured people from top to bottom and thus keep the only traffic route between the two floors of the affected building open, even if the other injured people have to wait longer? The conflict between the chief emergency doctor, who argued in favor of these patients, and the local fire department spokesman, for whom the unrestricted mobility of the helpers had priority, was ultimately decided in his favor.

Cooperation is the key to success

The minutes of the controversy show that the senior doctor, who was left behind this time, took the matter with composure. As Ellebrecht shows, this was no coincidence: Both leadership roles were created specifically to avoid harder conflicts between the technical and medical rescuers. They should therefore have more understanding of the perspective of the other side than their respective subordinates have. If this calculation worked out in the end, then, according to Ellebrecht, it is also due to the fact that the two quasi-diplomats have to cooperate again and again not just once, but on many missions and exercises. Under such a law of reunification, they cannot have any interest in a permanent hostility to their partner, and this also educates the stubborn to be willing to compromise.

The small scene makes a central problem of such missions clear: making some injured people wait in favor of others, even if this does not improve the condition and the chances of treatment for those waiting. The firefighters have no serious problems with such prioritization. Their organization tells them to give preference to the severely injured in urgent need of treatment, and this program is carried out reliably because it does not empathize with those who are disadvantaged by it. The emergency doctors, on the other hand, are somewhat far removed from the utilitarian ethics that this sorting process follows. As professional practitioners, they identify with the well-being of an isolated patient. Therefore, it is not uncommon for them to start looking after the next best injured person, even if this slows down operations.

And they also find it difficult to do without resuscitation as a last resort in the more or less hopeless cases if this improves the prospects for others – and much more so than the senior emergency doctors, who also like here again Survey data from Ellebrecht show that they are closer to firefighters than to their subordinates.