A few days ago the meeting of the Board of Directors of the OLACEFSin which the Auditors and the comptrollers of Latin Americaof the South, Central America and the Caribbean we met again. Already last year the General Assembly was held in oaxaca, where we had the opportunity to meet in person. The pandemicled us to develop all our activities virtually, but as in education, nothing beats the face-to-face part.

The official declaration of the end of the pandemic by the WHOthe one that most of the countries have followed, will make it possible to evaluate, in their proper dimension, the changes in terms of virtual cooperation, remote work and new work spaces that the crisis forced to implement, intensively, and see which of they came to stay.

Some organizations and activities related to the superior audithave a greater inherent need than others for social and face-to-face interaction, but regardless of the degree of change that will be observed in the period of political and administrative normalization in the world, it is advisable to monitor and continue developing these virtual possibilities as tools of the that can be used, as long as they do not compromise quantitatively or qualitatively the activities of the superior entities of inspection. However, we cannot deny that the productivity and richness of the exchange of experiences in face-to-face events of the OLACEFS it is essential and cannot be replaced by virtuality.

Coinciding with our meeting, the declaration of the end of the health contingency occurred due to the Covid-19 of the World Health Organization. In this context, the different OLACEFS Working Groups provided the report on their activities in 2022, related, among other issues, to the inspection of the management of the pandemic. Besides, the Special Technical Commission for the Environment informed OLACEFS members about coordinated audits, which have been used by SAIs as one of the tools to contribute to improving public sector management and governance.

It is noteworthy that OLACEFS was the first regional organization to adopt the Climatescanner tool, which reinforces the work of inspection in environmental issues at a global level, being a contribution of the region to the inspection in the world. The environment, far from being a highly specific topic, constitutes one of the truly complex and systemic problems, that is, its interaction with other aspects of human life causes changes and transformations in all the elements, and in the whole, therefore. that it is impossible, on the one hand, to ignore it as something that does not concern us, and on the other, to study it in an isolated and specific way from the field of ecology.

As part of the work of the Board of Directors, the management of the outgoing Presidency in charge of Peru and the Executive Secretariat by Chili recognized for their results. These entrustments now correspond in the presidency to Paraguay and in the responsibility of the Executive Secretariat to the ASF Mexico.

Finally, an important milestone was the approval of the Regional Policy for the Prevention and Fight against the Corruption of OLACEFS, which develops different topics relevant to the organization with the purpose of generating value and benefit through inspection processes.

These activities are not irrelevant, they nourish the efforts of each Latin American country, well the countries of the South, but also those of Central America, which is so close to us.

