On April 16, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu arrived in Russia on an official visit. On the same day, he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the meeting, they discussed the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing in all areas, including through the military departments. It is noteworthy that Li Shangfu’s trip coincided with the unscheduled exercises of the Pacific Fleet, which have been held since April 14.

This visit is a further demonstration of the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and China in all areas of interaction, including in the field of security. Both in Russia and in China there is an identical understanding of the need to build a multipolar world, within which the opinion of not only one specific country will be taken into account, but the opinion of other – now we can say for sure – world leaders will also be taken into account. This once again confirms that in the current conditions Russian-Chinese cooperation is acquiring a new dimension related to the fact that it will be easier for the two countries to achieve the intended results in terms of strength and power.

There should be no illusions that this will happen quickly, all at once, that other leaders of the international community will agree to such a scenario. But at the same time, it must be stated that the closer such relationships are, the closer the desired result.

We know that discussions about adding a security component to organizations such as the SCO and BRICS have been going on for a long time. This happens mostly at the expert level. But meetings like the visit of the PRC Minister of Defense just symbolize that in the near future there will probably be a window of opportunity to discuss such issues at the executive level.

The inspection of the Pacific Fleet and sudden exercises demonstrate that Russia is ready for all threats on the territory of its state, including on the eastern flank. This is a demonstration that in the event of an escalation, Russia will defend its national interests.

In the modern world, significant military-political events do not just happen. In this regard, it looks symbolic that these two events – the visit of the Minister of Defense of the PRC and the sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet – occurred in the same time period. It can be assumed that this was a demonstration to the countries of the collective West that in this difficult geopolitical situation, Russia is ready to provide support to China.

Do not forget about the joint exercises of Russia, China and South Africa, held in February. This is a natural continuation of the strategic partnership that is observed in Russian-Chinese relations. In recent years, the geopolitical situation in the world has changed dramatically. As a result, changes are also taking place in priority areas of interaction, including between Beijing and Moscow. The exercises once again show that Russian-Chinese relations are filled with new meanings. Joint exercises were held before, but in the current situation, these events take on a new meaning – when the United States and the collective West took a radical position towards the Russian Federation. There is an alternative pole in world politics, which has long been formed in Southeast Asia and which has an alternative view of global geopolitical processes, as well as those processes that are taking place in various regions. Nobody forgot about the problem of Taiwan.

De jure, both the United States and other countries of the collective West recognize Taiwan as Chinese territory, but at the same time they accentuately demonstrate disregard for the political institutions of the PRC, and not only maintain contacts with the Taiwanese authorities, but contribute to escalating the situation by making statements on the security, economic cooperation, which radically contradict the position of a united China. The exercises once again confirm that bilateral relations are strategic and in the military sphere. And also the fact that in the Taiwan issue, China is quite likely to take a principled decision. Russia has had a clear position towards Taiwan for a long time, it has not changed over the years.

As for other aspects of China-Russia relations, the first and, in my opinion, the most important thing is what we have been seeing in the past few months. The starting point – February 24, 2022 – changed the geopolitical picture of the world as a whole and forced us, on the one hand, to reconsider our priorities, on the other hand, to work out the existing strategic directions more carefully. In this context, one of the most important areas is the development of bilateral relations between Russia and China. And this is important for both parties.

Both last year and the year before last there was a positive trend in the economic issue, this process can no longer be stopped by any sanctions from third countries. That is, the inner meaning of these bilateral relations is the basis for building a new world. This notorious multipolarity is, in fact, in the hands of two countries. Thanks to the interest in a multipolar world that will be more just than the current one, willy-nilly, there is a further integration of Russia and China. This also happens on the political plane. We know about regular contacts between the leaders of both countries. We know that the tradition of signing joint statements on key issues on the international agenda has become permanent. There is an increase in mutual imports and exports in the economy.

Considering that China is open again after covid, we will also observe activation in the socio-cultural plane. That is, in fact, we are now witnessing a normal process, a dynamic process of building constructive, productive relations between the two leaders of the international community – Russia and China.

The author is an expert of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation

