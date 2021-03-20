Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Taawon defeated Al-Shabab host 3/1 during the match that brought them together today, Saturday, in the 24th round of the Saudi Professional League.

This round also saw Al-Ittihad tied Jeddah with its host Al-Raed 1/1, Al-Fateh against Al-Ahly 4/1, and an agreement on Al-Faisaly 1/0.

The cooperation progressed with a goal scored by Alejandro Romero Gamara in the 29th minute, Ahmed Asiri added the second goal for the cooperation in the 72nd minute, then Linder Taumba concluded the goals of cooperation in the 67th minute, before Sebastiao de Freitas scored a face-saving goal for young people in the first minute of the stoppage time of the match. .

Al-Taawon raised its score to 38 points in fourth place, and Al-Shabab’s score stopped at 45 points in second place.

And at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium, Al-Fateh team taught its guest Al-Ahly a hard lesson in the arts of football and defeated them 1/4.

Al-Fateh goals were scored by Mohamed Majrashi (two goals) in the 12th and 69th minutes and Christian Cueva (two goals) in the 36th minute from a penalty kick and 71, while Al-Ahly scored the only goal of Talal Al-Absi in the 84th minute, and the match witnessed the expulsion of Mohamed Al-Fahid, the Al-Fath player, in the 58th minute

Al-Fateh raised its score to 31 points in ninth place, and Al-Ahly’s balance stopped at 35 points in sixth place.