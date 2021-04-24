Riyadh (AFP)

Cooperation is looking for a tightening of the screws on the Third League, when it meets the eighth conquest, tomorrow (Sunday), at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, in a match leading up to the 28th stage of the Saudi Football League.

The match, whose date has been pushed forward due to Al Taawon reaching the King’s Cup final, is important for both parties, as cooperation seeks to compete with the leading clubs, while Al Fatah is looking to consolidate its feet in the warm region.

The two teams met 21 times in the league, during which they exchanged 7 victories for each team, settling 7 more matches, and the Al-Taawon attack scored 24 goals, while the Al-Fateh attack scored 20 goals.

The third match between them this season will be the first in the league’s first leg and Al Taawun won it 2-1, while the second was in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, in which Al Taawun also won 3-2.

Al-Taawon ranks fourth with 41 points, 5 points behind Al-Ittihad, while Al-Fateh ranks eighth with 35 points.

Cooperation is experiencing a distinguished period, and is considered at the height of its technical work, sympathetic to the results it achieved in recent times, as he did not taste the taste of loss in the last six matches in the league, where he won five matches and drew in one, and is looking for the fourth successive victory and to continue to pressure the Union. And reducing the difference with him to two points, and at the same time confirming his preference over his guest this season.

After achieving three consecutive victories over Al-Batin, Al-Ahly and Al-Faisali, Al-Fateh fell into a draw against Damak, and is trying to restore the tone of the victories again to improve its position in the ranking ladder, and was considered in front of its host, who beat him on two occasions this season, especially as he enters the match in full ranks.