The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation signed a cooperation agreement with the Magdi Yacoub Foundation for Cardiac Diseases and Research, with the aim of supporting and financing the costs of heart disease surgeries.

Under the agreement, the Foundation provides financial support to cover health care costs and performs free surgeries for heart patients who receive treatment at the Magdi Yacoub Foundation for Heart Diseases and Research.

The Foundation's Director General, Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, said that the initiative is in line with the charitable and humanitarian goals of the Zayed Humanitarian Foundation.

The Zayed Foundation is a global leader in implementing charitable and humanitarian projects, and adopting strategies to improve health services in several countries, by building hospitals and health centers and supplying them with medical equipment.

The Foundation considers partnerships with medical associations, bodies and institutions part of its vision, which contributes to strengthening local health structures.