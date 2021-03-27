Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has concluded a joint memorandum of understanding with the American Psychological and Neurological Center regarding the provision of therapeutic and rehabilitation services, and joint cooperation in preparing, building and using constructive, preventive and curative programs in the field of mental health, and in addressing acute behavioral problems of the members of the people of determination, in addition to conducting research and studies A joint scientific study in the field of rehabilitation and disability sciences.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Abdel-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Foundation, and on the American Psychological and Neurological Center Shafat Malik, Executive Director of the Center, and the signing ceremony took place through remote visual communication techniques.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, electronic linking between the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination takes place with the American Center and the exchange of data on people of determination, and enabling the institution to view reports on every case handled by the center from the people of determination who are affiliated with the institution, and to track each case of treatment cases for its members, and to know the expenditures due on it. Every case, by means of the codes used in the health insurance system.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Health Care Department at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with the American Psychological and Neurological Center, the medical institution that provides the highest level of primary and specialized medical care, in addition to health education services and has extensive experience in treating mental disorders. Through it, the Foundation aims to serve its members of the People of Determination.