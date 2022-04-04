Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Trends Center for Research and Consultation and the Jeju Peace Institute in South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the research and scientific fields, preparing joint research, exchanging experiences, and organizing joint events, in order to serve the goals and strategies of both sides in the fields of research. and dissemination of knowledge.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Trends by Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the Trends Research and Consulting Center, and on behalf of the Jeju Peace Institute, Dr. N. Taek Han, President of the Jeju Peace Institute, in the presence of senior officials from both sides. The agreement provides for enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides in the framework of organizing joint international conferences, forums and symposia, as well as exchanging experts and researchers to achieve common goals and serve the interests of both parties. The two sides also agreed on the participation of the “Trends” center in the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, which will be held in the coming months.

cooperation

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali expressed his happiness to cooperate with the Jeju Peace Institute, because of its research, scientific and academic value at the world level, and for its interest in spreading the values ​​of peace, adding that Trends’ keenness on such cooperation comes in the context of its interest in opening up to international academic institutions and research centers. mission in the world, in order to promote the dissemination of knowledge and the service of mankind.

In turn, Dr. N. Taek Han expressed his happiness for the research and scientific cooperation with the “Trends” Center, which is a research platform that enjoys a global reputation and trust.