In addition, a joint development agreement was signed between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, which will lead the project, and “W Solar”, “Kazak Green Power”, and the Investment and Development Fund of Kazakhstan, to develop a 1 GW wind energy project.

On this occasion, Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “We look forward to working with the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan to enhance energy security and achieve the green transition. In particular, through the Masdar-led 1-GW wind energy project, which will contribute “In supporting energy security and increasing the capabilities of renewable energy sources in the country.”

For his part, Almasadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said, “The government agreement to develop a large-scale wind energy project with a capacity of 1 gigawatt, which was signed today, is in line with Kazakhstan’s efforts to confront the repercussions of the global climate change phenomenon and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. We look forward to strengthening Cooperation links with our partners in the UAE, through which we aim to promote innovation in the field of renewable energy.”

Mohammed Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “We are confident that the new wind energy project will contribute to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas. We look forward to continuing our work with government institutions in Kazakhstan, as well as our partners in Kazakh Green Power.” And the Investment and Development Fund and W Solar, and we seek to expand our projects and activities throughout the region.”

Mohammed Zafer, CEO of W Solar, said: “Our cooperation with Masdar, Kazakh Green Power, and the Investment and Development Fund of Kazakhstan embodies W Solar’s ​​commitment to supporting the development of renewable energy projects around the world. In addition to power generation, this project is characterized by its low emissions, is safe and provides a sustainable energy supply, which contributes to building a more sustainable future.”

Nurlan Zakhobov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Samrock Kazina, said: “Low-emission development represents one of the main goals of Samrok Kazina. We have adopted this approach, which includes axes such as diversifying energy sources by providing alternative energy sources and electricity storage systems. The development of an energy project represents… “The wind, in cooperation with Masdar, is a prominent model that reflects our efforts to achieve climate neutrality.”

He added, “There is no doubt that this project represents an important step for us and the country as a whole.”

Marat Tulibayev, CEO of the Kazakhstan Investment and Development Fund, said: “The Kazakhstan Investment and Development Fund is committed to supporting foreign investors who wish to implement projects in Kazakhstan that will contribute to driving growth in the country.”

This project will play an important role in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, accelerating the transformation of the energy sector in Kazakhstan, and supporting the country’s ambitions to increase the share of renewable energy sources to represent 15 percent of energy supplies by 2030, and to 50 percent by 2050, leading to achieving carbon neutrality. By 2060.

This project represents Masdar’s first project in Kazakhstan, which has the largest economy in the Central Asia region, and is an important investment that focuses on benefiting from the country’s potential to be one of the main countries producing new energy. It also comes within the framework of the UAE’s support for Kazakhstan’s ambitious climate action plans.

The Central Asia region has become a major strategic destination for Masdar due to its abundance of solar and wind energy sources. Masdar will continue to work closely with the Kazakh government and partners in the region to grow its global portfolio of clean energy projects.

Masdar, which was established in 2006, is considered a global leader in the field of clean energy. It is active in more than 40 countries, invests in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a total production capacity exceeding 20 gigawatts, and aspires to produce at least 100 gigawatts of energy. Renewable energy and one million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.