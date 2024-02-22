Yesterday, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministries of “Climate” and “Regional Affairs and Agriculture” in the Republic of Estonia, to enhance joint cooperation in managing the food file, and adopt technology-based solutions in this field.

This came during an event held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in Dubai, where the memorandum of understanding was signed by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak, and the Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Madis Kallas, who also represented the Ministry of Climate of the Republic of Estonia.

The memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of the three parties’ efforts to enhance food security and increase its contribution to the two countries’ economies, while adopting advanced technical solutions to improve the management of natural resources and environmental and climate sustainability.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak said: “In the UAE, we seek to expand the framework of our partnerships with all countries in many common files, and there is no doubt that the food file is our top priority, which drives us to work on applying the latest modern technologies to manage natural resources, and maximize the benefit from them.” “In a framework that supports our goals towards reducing carbon emissions and creating new economic opportunities for a more sustainable future in the country.”

She added: “We believe that cooperation is the only way to find solutions to our challenges. Through partnership with Estonia and other countries, we seek to localize innovation-based food security solutions and spread them around the world as successful experiences. Through the transfer of knowledge and technology, we can make a tangible change in this vital field and positively impact the future of our country and the world.” The memorandum of understanding seeks to promote sustainable food systems and projects that include reducing loss and waste, enhancing research and innovation in the field of agriculture, to include digital solutions, developing local production enabled by technology, food safety, and enhancing the ability to confront crises and disasters. Cooperation also involves implementing research and development programs in the field of food security, and exchanging technical information on trading conditions, restrictions and procedures. Cooperation also includes implementing research and development programs in smart sustainable cities and nature-based solutions, in addition to reducing energy use and waste generation, providing a high quality of life, in an effective ecosystem and in an environmentally smart manner, and implementing human resources capacity development programmes.