The Ministry of Culture and Youth signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Colombia, on the sidelines of the World Conference on Creative Economy, aimed at consolidating and strengthening relations of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries in the fields of culture, arts and creative industries.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Colombia, Angelica Maiolo.

The memorandum aims to develop cooperation projects in the cultural field, exchange information and experiences and provide technical assistance; In addition to establishing cooperation relations between artistic and cultural institutions in the two countries, encouraging cultural exchange and artistic manifestations, and expanding participation in activities, festivals and cultural events; Enhancing the exchange of information with the participation of artists, experts and researchers in the field of culture.

The agreement stipulated the encouragement of cooperation in the fields of theater and the performing arts; music; literature; dance; cinematography, audio-visual photography; the visual arts; And any other field of cooperation agreed upon by the two parties, in recognition of the role of creative industries in accelerating the pace of future renaissance.

The two signing parties pointed out the need for cooperation in the field of exchanging industries and creative products; and creative areas; In addition to cooperation in financing models for creative industries and best practices in protecting intellectual property and copyright for creative industries, and any other field of cooperation decided by the two parties.

The two countries seek to ensure the protection of intellectual property rights in accordance with national legislation and international agreements, and to host mutual cultural events.



