Dibba Al-Hisn (Al-Ittihad)

The Environmental Control Department in the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn organized a virtual visit to the Environmental Protection Department in the Sharjah Municipality, through the “ZOOM” visual communication technology, with the aim of enhancing constructive cooperation between the various municipal departments in the emirate and exchanging experiences between them, especially in light of The current circumstances due to the “Corona” “Covid-19” pandemic.

The visiting delegation headed by Obaid Rashid Al-Badi toured virtually the various departments of the municipality of Sharjah, to get acquainted with the many tasks and services that the municipality provides to the various residents of the city.

The visit included introducing the Environmental Control Department in the Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn to the municipality’s distinguished experience in managing environmental services for professional and commercial establishments subject to environmental inspection, and on the tasks of the Environmental Protection Department in the Sharjah Municipality in terms of the mechanism for issuing permits issued by the department after ensuring that all the necessary requirements and approvals are met. In addition, a mechanism for issuing special permits for the disposal of waste generated from environmental facilities has been identified, in order to ensure access to a clean environment free of pollution with the highest health and environmental standards, with the aim of preserving the health and safety of the population.

At the end of the virtual meeting, the two parties agreed to strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation between them, and called for continuing to exchange experiences between them in a continuous and continuous manner, in a way that guarantees the greatest benefit to the inhabitants of the emirate.