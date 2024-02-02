Dubai (Etihad)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library and the Culture and Science Symposium, represented by the Emirates Science Club, signed a cooperation agreement in the areas of supporting and encouraging scientific research and disseminating knowledge and culture with the aim of investing in the energies of young people and developing their scientific and technological skills in line with the vision of the UAE in strengthening the cultural and scientific sector.

The signing of the agreement was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Member of the Board of Directors, Bilal Al Badour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, and Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, Chairman of the Emirates Science Club and President of the University of Dubai, Along with a number of officials and employees from both sides.

A sustainable knowledge future

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Al Mazrouei said: “The signing of this agreement represents a strategic step within our vision to strengthen the partnership between cultural and scientific institutions in the country in a way that supports our sustainable and future plans to enrich the scientific and cultural environment of our society, through our commitment to providing innovative educational and training opportunities for young people that contribute to developing their skills.” And their creative and technical capabilities, in line with the vision and directions of the leadership in building a sustainable knowledge future and a new generation that keeps pace with the rapid changes imposed on us by the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and in a way that supports the UAE’s strategy for a comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years.”

He added: “By strengthening cooperation with institutions, we are able to provide diverse and innovative programs and activities that meet the requirements and needs of young people and develop their scientific and technological skills, which enhances the role of the library as an advanced educational and cultural center. This cooperation also contributes to supporting the creative capabilities of young people and directing them towards the fields of science and technology.” “This contributes to achieving the aspirations of the UAE in developing the cultural and scientific sector, achieving progress and prosperity, and building a generation capable of leading the future.”

new Horizons

For his part, Bilal Al-Badour stressed, “This agreement is an important gateway into society, as it represents an opportunity for the Emirates Science Club to introduce itself to the public through this portal. It also opens new horizons for young people looking to enrich their knowledge and hone their scientific and technological skills,” adding: “ Our commitment to supporting scientific research and spreading culture reflects a firm belief in the importance of investing in the energies of youth and developing them as a basis for a prosperous future that keeps pace with the UAE’s vision of enhancing its cultural and scientific leadership.”

He continued: “This partnership embodies the pinnacle of joint cooperation towards creating a knowledge society based on the foundations of innovation and creativity, where efforts converge to build a new generation capable of facing the challenges of the times efficiently and effectively, stimulating scientific curiosity and enhancing interest in research and development among new generations.”

The cooperation agreement aims to develop a joint work strategy to benefit from the robotics laboratory in a way that ensures the promotion of creative thinking, learning, and interaction with technology and robotics for the largest number of children and youth who are patrons of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library through continuous programs and workshops throughout the year.

Cooperation and coordination

This agreement will also contribute to providing the opportunity for patrons of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library to acquire skills in building, programming and controlling robots, and to design and create their own projects using robots, in addition to providing them with skills related to the science and technology sector and developing their capabilities in preparation for their participation in local and international competitions and challenges.

The agreement stipulates the adoption of work programs for laboratory activities, cooperation and coordination in any future initiatives, in addition to providing scientific workshops and a program dedicated to school visits, and organizing competitions among children to test their skills in programming robots and artificial intelligence and using them to interact with robots to help solve problems.

It is worth noting that this cooperation constitutes a basic building block in building an advanced knowledge society, as it contributes to unifying efforts and exchanging experiences between the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and the Culture and Science Symposium, to develop the skills of future generations and provide them with powerful tools to build their skills and expand their awareness, which contributes to developing their abilities to think critically. And solve problems in innovative ways.