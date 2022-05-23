Dubai (Etihad)

Within the activities of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of decision makers, economists and future foresighters from around the world, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum, confirming the intention of the two sides to cooperate in creating a global platform for the network of food innovation centers that he founded The global forum, so that the platform contributes to accelerating and expanding innovation in the field of food transformation towards more efficient sustainable future options, and improving food production mechanisms around the world. The agreement also makes Dubai the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the centers of food innovation. The agreement also includes the joining of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to the Supervisory Board of the Food Systems Initiative and the Steering Committee of the Food Innovation Centers of the World Economic Forum.

The establishment of the International Platform for Food Innovation Centers aims to enhance joint international scientific and research cooperation in the field of food, exchange knowledge, experiences and data to develop local food production systems, and support national and global strategies to achieve and enhance food security, facilitating access to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations 2030, especially the goal The second is the eradication of hunger.

A food safety net that transcends borders and continents

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, stressed that dealing with global food challenges requires new thinking and global innovation accelerators through which we can develop non-traditional solutions… and cooperation with Davos will provide a global platform for cooperation with all partners.

Al Gergawi pointed out that Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, under the directives of His Highness, are among the largest regional and global institutions active in combating hunger and providing nutritional requirements for disadvantaged communities.

Strengthening food research and development capabilities

In turn, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “In 2018, the UAE government adopted the National Food Security Strategy 2051 to develop a comprehensive national system that enables sustainable food production using technology at all stages of the value chain, while employing smart technologies and promoting initiatives. Which advances the capabilities of research and development in the field of food and cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the World Economic Forum to establish the global platform for food innovation centers.

Her Excellency added: “International cooperation is a vital element to determine the food needs of countries and societies during the coming years and decades, and it is the ideal approach to accelerate the application of research results, studies, innovations and promising technologies in various fields of food production, in a way that meets the needs of sustainable economic development and food security on the one hand, and preserves water resources on the one hand. On the other hand, the environment.

Her Excellency said: “All our lives and the health of our environment are linked to our food systems, and the challenges these systems face globally require cooperation and coordination from all groups and components of the international community and the private sector, to work on reforming them and finding innovative solutions that guarantee food security and a sustainable future for all of us.”

Integrated systems for food innovation

The agreement, which paves the way for three-year cooperation, and enhances the efforts of the two parties to develop production systems and improve food globally, was signed by His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Shawn de Klein, member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum , in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, confirmed that it supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the efforts aimed at developing mechanisms and techniques for food production globally, and bringing about qualitative future transformations in providing integrated systems for food innovation, ensuring the transfer of The dissemination of knowledge, supports research and development, and enhances food security for countries and societies, especially those most affected by the repercussions of climate change, crises and rapid economic transformations, by relying more on the applications of artificial intelligence, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data, science and technology.

“800 million people suffer from hunger around the world,” Al-Attar said. The crises that the world witnessed during the past few years directly affected supply chains, especially in the food sector, and showed the urgent need to develop systems, options and alternatives to develop food production at the national levels, and to provide interconnected and effective food safety nets locally and globally.

He added: “The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. In this context, the cooperation of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives will be to establish the global platform for food innovation centers, which will have a presence in 17 global cities on 5 continents by the year 2030, to design a sustainable future for food production, and to contribute to meeting the demand for this basic human need now and in the future.”

A network of vital systems

For his part, Shaun de Klein, member of the Executive Committee of the World Economic Forum, said: “Through the Food Innovation Centers, we aspire to build an integrated network of vital systems that enable innovation in the food sector, and facilitate the communication of innovators and financiers in this field with stakeholders, government and private sectors and society. Civilians, farmers and others to accelerate and expand innovations and investments in food and agricultural systems, and contribute to bringing about the desired positive transformations in ensuring the future of societies and the planet.”

Du Cliff added: “The World Economic Forum’s cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, known for its humanitarian initiatives that make a qualitative difference in the lives of dozens of societies around the world and include vital areas, such as spreading knowledge, empowering communities, and humanitarian and relief aid, will give a great impetus to the efforts of innovation centers.” It aims to accelerate the transfer of knowledge and innovation in the field of food production research and mechanisms, expand the horizons of cooperation between countries in this field, and provide new opportunities to benefit from human knowledge in order to build a more sustainable future and meet the aspirations of individuals and societies.”