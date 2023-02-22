During the Gulfood 2023 exhibition, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Al Dhafra Cooperative Society signed a memorandum of understanding to encourage entrepreneurial spirit, develop and stimulate small and medium-sized companies in the food and beverage sector in the United Arab Emirates.
Corporate advantages
This cooperation allows members of the Khalifa Fund to obtain many benefits, including a complete exemption from fees for joining the Al Dhafra Cooperative Society for a period of three years, a 50% discount on the rental prices of the main shelves in the association’s sites for a year, as well as adding the fund’s companies to the list of suppliers of the Al Dhafra Cooperative Society. .
Support the participation of 9 companies
The fund supports the participation of 9 companies: “Khairat Al-Yemen for Honey and Natural Herbs”, “Soil Store” for food trade, “Al-Diyafa” for hotel equipment and catering, “Emirates Dates”, “Symbios” (Chkala Sweets Factory), “B&B” cup. , “Iconic Solutions” for general trading, “Al-Thiqa” for foodstuff trading, and “Flex & Norton” for cookies, where these companies have the opportunity to present their products to an audience from all over the world and explore business opportunities.
Creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs
Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Entrepreneurs, said: “Signing this agreement with Al Dhafra Cooperative Society is an important step towards enhancing the spirit of entrepreneurship and stimulating the growth of small and medium enterprises in the food and beverage sector in the UAE. This cooperation contributes to creating new opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs in this sector, and with the presence of training and technical support, entrepreneurs will be able to launch and develop their businesses and contribute to the general economic growth of the country.”
She added: “Khalifa Fund is proud to support 9 Emirati companies during its participation in the Gulfood exhibition for the seventh year in a row, and this exhibition provides them with a unique opportunity to explore business opportunities in one of the most thriving industries. We continue to support these companies throughout the exhibition and beyond, as we always accompany them on the path to success.”
Helping businesses grow and succeed
Hamad Abdullah Barak Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Dhafra Cooperative Society, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Khalifa Fund to promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium enterprises in the food and beverage sector. With the benefits Khalifa Fund members will receive, including entry fee waivers and training, we hope to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow and succeed. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Khalifa Fund and to promoting the growth of the food and beverage sector in the UAE.”
