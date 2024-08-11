Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to enhance the strategic partnership between the two parties, expand the dissemination of tax culture, and organize joint events to continuously raise awareness of the latest developments and mechanisms for implementing tax legislation and procedures in general, especially with regard to the mechanisms for benefiting from the facilities provided to citizens to recover the value-added tax paid on the construction of their new homes, in implementation of the vision of the wise leadership aimed at developing a modern housing system to make citizens happy and provide them with a decent and stable life.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, and Omar Hamad Bushahab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The MoU, which was signed at the Corporation’s headquarters in Dubai, aims to develop joint relations between the Authority and the Corporation, consolidate the foundations of cooperation in various fields, and coordinate the launch of various initiatives and events to raise awareness of the importance and mechanisms of compliance with tax legislation and procedures.

Khalid Al Bustani said: “This step contributes to establishing an effective framework for joint cooperation between the two parties, in a way that supports the Authority’s plans to establish a tax environment that encourages compliance in accordance with the best standards of governance and transparency, through continuous awareness plans to reach all segments of society, especially citizens, as the Authority implements tax legislation that reflects government trends to ensure the welfare of citizens. From this standpoint, we are intensifying efforts to provide sustainable proactive services in innovative ways to meet the aspirations of customers. One of the most prominent steps in this field is the Authority’s recent launch of its smart application “Masakin”, which provides more facilities for citizens to recover the tax paid on the construction of their new homes, which relies on paperless procedures with 100% digital mechanisms.”

He added: “The Federal Tax Authority is keen to strengthen its strategic partnerships with government and private sector entities, in line with the UAE’s principles for the next fifty years, based on its awareness of the pivotal role of these partnerships in maintaining the successful implementation of the tax system and increasing voluntary self-compliance rates with accuracy and efficiency. The signing of the MoU with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will open new horizons for intensifying cooperation to further raise tax awareness among those concerned with the tax system and related sectors, and to define the rights and duties of all relevant parties and identify any obstacles they may face to address them and provide them with the necessary cognitive facilities.”

Omar Hamad Bushahab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “We at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment are pleased to cooperate with the Federal Tax Authority in this important initiative. Raising tax awareness among citizens, especially with regard to housing construction, is of utmost importance. This cooperation contributes to achieving our goal of enabling citizens to build their homes with ease and convenience, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to provide a decent and stable life for all citizens. Through this partnership, we look forward to providing all the necessary facilities for citizens regarding the recovery of value-added tax on housing construction, by providing the necessary information and guidance, and simplifying the procedures related to this.”

The MoU aims to increase cooperation between the Federal Tax Authority and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in several areas, including the implementation of a set of workshops to spread tax awareness among the business community and to continuously inform them of the latest developments in tax legislation and procedures, coordinating participation in economic events and meetings with trade delegations in areas related to the tax sector, and cooperating in holding specialized conferences, seminars and workshops that fall within the scope of work of both parties.

It also aims to organize joint activities to clarify the importance of adhering to tax legislation, and the important role of the tax system in supporting the state’s efforts to expand the diversification of the national economy and increase sustainable sources to achieve greater prosperity for all citizens, residents and visitors. It also aims to support the Federal Tax Authority’s strategic plan for tax awareness and education, and to cooperate to identify the taxes applied in the UAE, which include value-added tax, selective tax, corporate tax, the categories subject to them, and the standards, requirements and mechanisms for tax compliance.