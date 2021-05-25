The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai signed a memorandum of cooperation with the American University of Sharjah, remotely through visual communication technology, with the aim of supporting and developing the creativity and innovation system, making the most of the capabilities and experiences available to both parties and building effective partnerships with universities and scientific research centers.

The memorandum was signed by the Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Muhammad Ahmad Al-Marri, and the Director of the American University, Professor, Kevin Mitchell, in the presence of the Deputy Director General of Dubai Residence Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surur, the Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector Brigadier Hussein Ibrahim and the legal advisor for Dubai Residence Brigadier Dr. Ali Ajeef Al Zaabi, and a number of officials from both parties.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experiences, experiments, studies, and creative and innovative ideas between the two parties, which contribute to advancing progress in achieving fruitful cooperation in the field of spreading creative and innovative awareness. Including cooperation in the field of innovative and smart initiatives and projects within the best practices applied, and benefiting from applications, experiences and the latest technologies to achieve integration through investment and development of human resources and training programs that contribute significantly to sustainable development, achieving leadership and excellence, and government work.

The Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Muhammad Ahmad Al-Marri, said that the signing of the memorandum comes from the administration’s keenness to implement the directives of the wise leadership in developing human capital to make it a key element in the future industry, and in line with the UAE government in adopting the culture of innovation in all The fields, stressing that the administration is keen to strengthen cooperation relations with various educational institutions, and to unify joint efforts between the two parties in the field of development, investment, capacity building, qualification of human competencies, activation of national and community participation in a way that yields positive results in terms of sustainable development and raising the level of happiness for customers, which reflects the trends The future of the United Arab Emirates, which is moving steadily to reach the forefront of the most advanced and innovative countries in the world

On his part, the Director of the American University of Sharjah, Professor Kevin Mitchell, said, “We welcome cooperation and work with the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai because it provides opportunities for students, raising capabilities, training and promoting scientific research.” Joint.





