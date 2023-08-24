Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Center for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, affiliated to the General Sports Authority, signed a memorandum of cooperation with the University of Imti in Dubai, regarding cooperation in the training, academic, research and development fields, with the aim of deepening and building bridges of partnership with various academic bodies, to collect credits for research, studies and training programs for the center.

The signing of the memorandum is part of a series of agreements aimed at opening up to the local community, to contribute to the development and service of the sports sector in its various categories, including administrators, technical and executive bodies.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain, Director General of the General Authority for Sports, and a number of representatives of the University of Imti, while the memorandum of cooperation was signed by Abdullah Muhiwah, Chairman of the Temporary Committee for the Management of the Affairs of the Emirates Center for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, and Dr. Fadil Malik, Vice Chancellor of EMTI University in Dubai.

The memorandum of cooperation works on coordinating cooperation between the two parties to help achieve their goals, within a joint action plan in the fields of education, scientific research, training, support for developmental and cultural programs, design and implementation of joint academic scientific programs, exchange knowledge experiences, research and studies, and organize seminars, workshops and programs. Joint specialized and academic training and conferences, provided that joint specialized training programs will be held at the two campuses of Imti University and the General Sports Authority.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain said: “The authority looks forward to strengthening partnership frameworks with various government agencies and private sector institutions in the UAE, and joining efforts with partners to develop strategies for sports work, promote sustainable administrative development, and build an empowered generation of sports cadres capable of achieving leadership and keeping pace with sport.” The future, in line with the fifty principles aimed at raising the efficiency of human capital, and increasing the exchange of experts and specialists in the field of sports and its applied sciences, through the implementation of plans and programs related to modern sports sciences ».

Abdullah Muhiwah stressed the importance of signing the memorandum of cooperation with the University of my country in Dubai, as it emanates from joint academic and research plans, the organization of training programs, and the preparation of scientific studies and research related to the field of sports science and sports medicine.

He said: Partnerships, especially with academic bodies, are the basis for success, achievement and progress that have poured into promoting the development of sports work, and implementing the work plans of the Emirates Center for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine that are in line with the strategic objectives of the General Sports Authority, with regard to preparing, qualifying and refining sports leaders in the Emirates, and raising their level. Scientific and technical in the field of their specialization, and the development of the efficiency of the technical and executive sports bodies in the country, which will reflect positively on the administrative and technical work of the sports authorities directly, by following the latest methods, academic studies and international practices.