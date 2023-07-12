The Dubai College of Tourism affiliated to the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, represented by the Department of Localization of the Tourism Sector and Al-Futtaim Group, held a graduation ceremony for the first batch of the “Ta’heel” program within the Nafes program, which included graduating 39 male and female citizens and granting them training certificates that qualify them to work in the private sector, in the presence of a number of senior officials. In the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the “Nafes” program, the Dubai College of Tourism and the Al-Futtaim Group.

Representatives of the four entities participated in the ceremony, which was held today (Wednesday) at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai, namely Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for National Human Resources Development, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, and Fatima Al Houti, Director of the Training and Skills Development Department. Omar Al-Amin, President of Orient Insurance Group, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, and Ibrahim Al-Sayegh, Head of Emiratisation Strategy at Al-Futtaim Group. The ceremony was also attended by Issa bin Hader, Director General of the Dubai College of Tourism, and Maryam Al Muaini, Vice President – Private Sector Emiratisation – Dubai College of Tourism.

The conclusion of the “Ta’heel” program comes as a result of the constructive cooperation between the four parties, and according to the memorandum of understanding that was signed between the Al-Futtaim Group and the Dubai College of Tourism Dubai, in September 2021, as well as the memorandum of understanding that was signed between the college and the Nafes 2022 initiative to implement training programs that support Emiratisation in private sector. In this context, the Al-Futtaim Group and the Dubai College of Tourism announced the successful completion of the “Retail Sector Qualification” training program to qualify the participants to join the group’s jobs within the “Explorer” program from the Al-Futtaim Group’s localization platform, where 39 male and female citizens completed a comprehensive training program. It aims to qualify them to occupy positions in the retail and automotive sectors of the group.

The three-week training program provided Emirati graduates with vocational training by providing programs and courses that refine their skills and enhance their knowledge capabilities, giving them a broad understanding of the retail and automotive sectors, and knowledge of products and services, at the hands of an academic staff with high scientific competencies. Completion of all stages of training, which qualifies them to obtain job opportunities in many brands affiliated with the retail and automotive sectors of the Al-Futtaim Group, such as sales representatives, accountants, guest relations employees, and call center representatives.

On this occasion, Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for National Human Resources Development, said: “The integration of roles between the government and private sectors is one of the main pillars of the Emiratisation file, enhancing the competitiveness and flexibility of the labor market and increasing its attractiveness to Emirati cadres in line with the plans and policies implemented by the Ministry.” And the objectives of the “Nafes” program, indicating that the success of Emiratisation targets in employing 79,000 citizens in the private sector came as a result of this partnership, which focused on the most developed vital sectors, including the tourism sector.

He pointed out the importance of the programs organized by the “Nafes” program in developing the skills and capabilities of Emirati cadres and preparing them optimally to join private sector jobs, expressing his confidence in the competence of the citizens who graduated within the first batch of the “Taheel” program and their ability to occupy jobs in the tourism sector with high competitiveness.

For his part, Issa bin Hader, Director General of the Dubai College of Tourism, said, “We appreciate the great efforts made by our partners in the private sector, especially what supports the Emiratization strategies and initiatives launched by the wise government to advance citizens and make every effort to be contributors to making the future and economy of the country. Today we congratulate everyone.” graduation, and we wish them a practical future full of success and development.

Maryam Al Muaini, Vice President for Private Sector Emiratisation at Dubai College of Tourism, said, “We are pleased with the graduation of the first batch of the “Ta’heel” program from “Nafes”, which is the result of joint efforts between the government and private sectors to meet and support the national strategy for Emiratisation at the state level, in which our partners in the sector contribute. positively, including the Al-Futtaim Group, by providing job opportunities in various fields for ambitious national cadres.

For her part, Meera Al-Futtaim, Chairperson of the Emiratisation Council at Al-Futtaim Group, said: “The graduation of this group of young Emiratis comes as a result of the Emiratization efforts of our group, and within the framework of our ambition to empower national talents, and to provide them with continuous support to achieve success with us.” She added: “We are proud of our cooperation with the Dubai College of Tourism and (NAFES), as this relationship resulted in the success of the “Explorer” program from (Senyar), the localization platform of the Al-Futtaim Group, and we also appreciate their great role in providing opportunities for UAE youth to contribute to the prosperity of our national economy. For our part, we look forward to strengthening this partnership, searching for new partnerships and ways of cooperation, and inspiring more national competencies to achieve success in the coming years.”

It should be noted that the Nafes program is a national program that aims to strengthen the UAE’s economy by developing and encouraging national competencies. The UAE seeks to develop the labor market system in the next fifty years to serve the interests of citizens at the state level.

The “Explorer” program from Senyar, the localization platform of the Al-Futtaim Group, is one of the outcomes of the group’s continuous efforts to provide world-class vocational training and job opportunities for Emirati talents in its various operational departments, and to promote an expert and sustainable workforce for the future.