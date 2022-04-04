Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation and Burjeel Medical City, one of the facilities of the (VPS) Healthcare Group, signed a cooperation agreement with His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, the Supreme President of the Foundation, to strengthen the partnership between the two sides in The health field, so that treatment is provided to thalassemia patients in Burjeel Medical City, in order to spare them the burden of traveling abroad for treatment. This cooperation also contributes to meeting the needs of patients in the country and supporting and developing the research aspect.

The signing was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Fialel, Chairman and Managing Director of the VPS Healthcare Group. The agreement was signed by Dr. Mahmoud Talib Al Ali, CEO of the Corporation, and John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, in the presence of members of the Corporation and a number of doctors and executives from the group (VBS).

Under the agreement, the Foundation will transfer thalassemia patients to Burjeel Medical City for treatment, as the city provides modern and most advanced treatments in the country, such as bone marrow transplantation, which is the ideal treatment for thalassemia patients. Comprehensive equipped with the latest diagnostic services, medical and administrative expertise, and participation in new clinical and therapeutic research aimed at meeting the clinical needs that patients miss and improving treatment outcomes, in addition to the awareness aspect represented by thalassemia awareness campaigns and educational campaigns for all stakeholders concerned with the care of thalassemia patients, and maximizing the benefit from the experiences of thalassemia. The patient and their families through integrated and advanced solutions. The Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation, as a humanitarian and scientific institution, seeks to improve access to treatment and medical care, promote developments in education and scientific research, and support humanitarian and charitable services.

Dr. Mahmoud Talib Al Ali, CEO of the Foundation, said: “This fruitful cooperation comes to support Thalassemia patients in the country, based on our belief in the capabilities and medical expertise available in Burjeel Medical City, where patients were constantly sent abroad to receive treatment with bone marrow transplantation, for example, and with these Advanced treatments in Burjeel Medical City, which we are proud to have in the country.

John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, confirmed that VPS Healthcare is proud of this partnership, which reflects confidence in the range of capabilities provided by the group’s hospitals, and its keenness to alleviate the suffering and pain of patients, by providing the best care and the latest global treatments that are available in the city. Berjeel Medical.

big developments

Dr. Khaled Musallam, Head of Research at VPS Healthcare Group, said: “Treatments for thalassemia are witnessing great and successive developments, and many researches focus on developing thalassemia treatments, so that they reduce complications of the disease and contribute to improving the quality of life. This partnership will motivate us. To communicate with international research bodies and bring their expertise within the country, and participate in international research that will focus on the needs of our patients, understand their requirements, and provide advanced treatments at an early stage for patients in the country.”