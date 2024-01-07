Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and the State Islamic University of Sumatra in Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation and coordination between the two sides, exchanging expertise and experiences between them in the scientific and academic fields, and strengthening cultural and cognitive ties, in addition to exchanging academic staff members.

The memorandum stipulated the exchange of joint academic activities in education and teaching, such as summer camps and diploma programs, and in the field of student exchange. The memorandum stipulated the exchange of students from the two universities at the bachelor’s and postgraduate levels, in addition to joint external activities in the academic and scientific field, accredited training courses, conferences, seminars and projects. Research, studies, joint academic and scientific publishing, exchange of academic bulletins and scientific documents, in addition to cooperation in writing joint doctoral dissertations.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities, Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, and the Director of the State Islamic University of Sumatra, Dr. Nour Hayati.

Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri stressed that this step comes within the strategy of Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities to open up to higher education institutions regionally and internationally, enhance scientific and academic exchange, strengthen knowledge ties with them, and establish scientific partnerships that serve its path in this regard.

He explained that the Islamic State University is considered a scientific beacon in the field of Islamic research and studies, based on the approach of moderation, moderation and tolerance, and calling for the rejection of fanaticism and extremism. Therefore, this memorandum came to open broader horizons for cooperation and exchange of scientific and intellectual experiences between the two sides, and the development of joint programs that serve issues of interest in the field. Research, studies, publishing, documentation, authorship, translation, and enhancing capabilities in this vital field.

He said that the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences will spare no effort to implement the provisions of this memorandum on the ground and move forward in achieving its noble goals, stressing that it is considered a real beginning for future strategic cooperation between the two sides.