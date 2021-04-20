Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of supporting people of determination to enroll in universities and higher education institutions, and providing them with scientific and cultural knowledge to integrate them in the professional field.

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Khaled Al-Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, and Abdullah Abdel-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, via a virtual platform.

The joint efforts aim to provide an exemplary experience to be emulated among other state institutions in integrating people of determination in the educational, research and professional fields, in response to the directives of the wise leadership that gave priority to integrating people of determination into society and meeting their needs. According to the agreement, the two parties will develop detailed policies and criteria for the admission of people of determination into universities and higher education institutions.

At the beginning of the memorandum signing ceremony, Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri praised the cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization, the leading authority in the field of empowering people of determination, and affirmed the university’s commitment to harnessing the expertise of its academic staff and the efforts of its research centers to serve people of determination and support them in working on unique scientific research and projects, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership. It made the integration of people of determination into society and providing for their needs a top priority, stressing his pride in this cooperation that would enhance the university’s efforts in serving society in all its segments, and enabling people of determination to achieve effective community participation. On his part, Al-Humaidan appreciated the university’s efforts and its keenness to provide the necessary support for the integration of the target group in a way that would contribute to their professional and scientific development.

He said: “We are very happy with this good partnership with the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, and we look forward to the educational and professional opportunities that it will offer to our children of determination. We hope that our experience in supporting and integrating people of determination academically, professionally and socially will be a model experience to be emulated among the rest of the state’s institutions.” ».

The terms of the memorandum provide for facilitating the recruitment and inclusion of people of determination in the academic programs offered by the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, providing appropriate educational resources, rehabilitating university facilities and providing support services, and providing training and qualification courses for university employees on how to deal with students and colleagues of people of determination, in addition to this. To exchange experiences and experiences in areas of common interest, and any other areas of cooperation agreed upon by the two parties.