Sharjah (WAM)

The University of Khor Fakkan signed an agreement with the Sharjah Heritage Institute as part of its keenness to consolidate the importance of preserving cultural heritage and contributing to the cognitive, social and economic progress of society.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shamaa, Director of Khor Fakkan University, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, at the university’s headquarters. The agreement aims to achieve joint cooperation between the two sides in exchanging scientific and academic experiences and various educational programs, and to strive to develop the mechanism of teaching cultural heritage and various humanities, and to prepare and present research. Joint specialized studies in the field of heritage, and supporting the field of scientific publishing, in addition to directing and encouraging students and researchers to present applied heritage studies that serve the community, and providing them with training opportunities to raise their scientific and practical competence and prepare them for the labor market, in addition to cooperating in preparing and implementing joint initiatives and projects and contributing to supporting Heritage and cultural activities and events, prominent art exhibitions, and organizing conferences, research forums, and scientific workshops between the two parties.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shamaa stressed the university’s interest in consolidating the bonds of cooperation with scientific and cultural institutions to enhance the applied practices of the university’s students and graduates in the field of arts and humanities in accordance with the requirements of local and international labor markets, pointing to the research and academic expertise possessed by the University of Khor Fakkan and the scientific capabilities it provides to students in various programs. Bachelor’s and postgraduate studies, in addition to the new scientific and cognitive fields that it plans to introduce in the future, indicating that the university is also keen to consolidate the importance of cultural heritage among the younger generations and direct them towards preserving the region’s cultural history and preserving national identity.

For his part, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam referred to the scientific and cultural role that the Institute plays in preserving the tangible and intangible heritage and the scientific and training plans and programs that it provides to support the empowerment of national cadres in various cultural and heritage fields, in addition to supporting international exchange and professional training to raise the efficiency of workers in the field of preservation. Cultural heritage, and its keenness to open channels of partnership and cooperation with various government agencies, bodies and institutions in the emirate and abroad, and to coordinate with them in all aspects that are consistent with the visions of the Institute with the aim of preparing national competencies capable of contributing effectively to strengthening institutional heritage work. The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials from both sides.