Ajman (WAM)

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Justice to raise the quality and efficiency of the service provided to the customer, including providing readiness for any emergency in the application of common services procedures and continuing to improve and strengthen the framework for implementing the provisions in the country to ensure the confidence of the business community locally and globally.

The agreement comes to take advantage of the available capabilities of human cadres, technical and technical bodies, and the cumulative scientific and practical experience, with the aim of facilitating the customer’s journey to obtain common services, seeking from the two parties to apply the principles of the Global Stars Program for distinguished government service (focusing on the customer and raising the efficiency and quality of government services).