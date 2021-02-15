Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Food and Agriculture Organization, in the presence of His Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi – Minister of State for Food and Water Security, representative of the UAE in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, signed two cooperation agreements to develop a comprehensive plan to achieve sustainable development in the agricultural sector and to develop assessment tools to monitor and improve biosecurity in the food and agricultural sectors In the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The two agreements were signed remotely by Dr. Dino Francescotti Mutis, the sub-regional coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen and the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization in the country, and Saeed Al-Bahri Salem Al-Ameri, Director General of the «Authority».

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi said: “These two agreements lay the foundation for more vital cooperation between the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Arab Emirates in general, and Abu Dhabi in particular, in a strategically very important field, namely comprehensive agricultural planning and biosecurity – which are among the most important pillars of ensuring Future planning based on scientific foundations for the sake of developing and sustaining agriculture and enhancing food security in the United Arab Emirates. The signing of these two agreements is also a vital step to enable and encourage innovation and ensure a comprehensive approach to planning and risk reduction by enabling the country to benefit from the knowledge, expertise and experience of FAO in the field of food and agriculture.

Her Excellency added, “It is important in our plans to strive to develop local food production and improve the nutrition of the population of the UAE as part of our national efforts to contribute to fulfilling our commitment to achieving the second sustainable development goal of the United Nations to eradicate hunger in the world. It is an important step initiated by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the Food and Agriculture Organization, which will be used among other projects as part of the active role of the UAE in managing its food security.

Her Excellency indicated that 19 different projects and initiatives are being worked on with the sub-regional office of the Food and Agriculture Organization in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Yemen, and we expect that our relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations will witness further progress in the coming years.

For his part, Dr. Francescotti said, “The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is committed to providing technical assistance to support the food production system in the United Arab Emirates and the region and to promote innovation and technology transfer, in line with the leading role the UAE plays in the region and beyond.”

He added, “The implementation of these two projects would enhance the partnership between the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Arab Emirates, support sustainable development efforts at the local and regional levels, and support global sustainability concepts.”

For his part, Saeed Al Ameri said that the authority adopts modern scientific methods in managing the agricultural sector in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of finding solutions to the challenges facing the sector and its sustainability.

He said that the first cooperation agreement aims to define goals, objectives and a road map to promote sustainable development in the agricultural sector, to develop a comprehensive plan for sustainable agriculture in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The government of the United Arab Emirates pays great attention to biosecurity due to the increase in emergencies related to the food chain at the global level due to diseases affecting animals and aquatic organisms, pests and diseases that affect plants and trees, and the threatening food safety factors related to globalization of trade and the increase in food production systems. , And climate change.

On the other hand, the second agreement aims to “prepare and test an integrated tool for assessing biosecurity in the food and agricultural sectors.”