Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two parties to enhance the future of the green and clean energy industry in the UAE, reduce future challenges related to the network infrastructure and energy sector, promote sustainable development, combat climate change, and explore potential technological opportunities aimed at transitioning to sustainable energy and operating the network reliably.

The MoU, signed by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, and Khalid bin Hadi, CEO of Siemens Energy, on the sidelines of the third edition of the World Utilities Congress, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and concluding today, includes joint coordination to enhance innovation, develop research, and share knowledge, while enhancing the spirit of cooperation in the pursuit of a cleaner and greener future for the energy industry.

The MoU will enhance knowledge exchange, technical workshops and brainstorming sessions, and provide innovative solutions to various challenges, strategies and experiences related to network expansion and reliability, industrial development, the energy landscape, and future expansions, in addition to exploring opportunities for cooperation with local universities and research institutes on energy transition topics and developing youth expertise in the field of energy transition.

The MoU also aims to explore the option of providing an assessment of the current network infrastructure, to integrate renewable energy and strategies related to sustainable energy transition, network expansion, and hydrogen value chain analysis including large-scale hydrogen production and storage, and its impact on the energy landscape and industrial economy in the UAE.

Engineer Sharif Al Olama said that these partnerships play a major role in supporting the UAE’s goals in the energy sector, especially clean energy, and will pave the way for achieving common goals in promoting the use of clean energy and supporting efforts to achieve sustainable development.

He stressed that this partnership comes within the framework of the UAE’s commitment to the transition to a sustainable economy based on clean and renewable energy, and that cooperation with Siemens Energy represents an important step towards energy transformation, achieving sustainable development goals and reducing the carbon footprint, and that these joint efforts will contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for clean and sustainable energy.

He added: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is continuously working to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading global companies such as Siemens Energy, with the aim of adopting the latest technologies and innovative solutions that contribute to achieving the country’s ambitious goals in the field of sustainability, developing smart infrastructure projects and expanding the scope of renewable energy use, which will benefit the national economy and the environment alike.

For his part, Khalid Bin Hadi, CEO of Siemens Energy in the UAE, said: “We will work in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to support the ambitious vision of the UAE, and strive to achieve our common goal of developing sustainable technological solutions to drive the energy transition and combat climate change.”