The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and the Polish green energy company Orlin Synthos signed a memorandum of understanding to support reducing the carbon footprint of the Polish and European energy and industrial sectors, by exploring investment opportunities in miniature modular reactor models.

The corporation’s experience in developing and operating the Barakah nuclear power plants contributes to enhancing the growing role of nuclear energy as a source of abundant and environmentally friendly electricity to confront the dual challenges of energy security and the phenomenon of climate change.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Rafal Caspero, CEO of Orlean Synthos, on the sidelines of the 2023 World Nuclear Symposium in London, United Kingdom.

This memorandum of understanding aims to provide a framework for both sides that paves the way for the development of miniature modular reactor models in Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as in Central and Eastern Europe, with the aim of enhancing the role of environmentally friendly energy in meeting the growing demand for electrical energy.

Both the UAE and Poland rely on nuclear energy as a primary source of carbon-free energy in order to maintain the stability of the energy sector, while the Polish company seeks to develop a nuclear institution capable of facing the challenges of the energy sector, through increasing the use of advanced nuclear technologies, such as generation The fourth is a mini modular reactor.

Mohammed Al Hammadi said: “This memorandum of understanding contributes to accelerating our plans that aim to adopt nuclear energy on a large scale around the world, and contribute our expertise to enhancing the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources towards climate neutrality.”

He added: “The Barakah plants in the UAE are a platform for innovation, research and development in new areas in the nuclear energy sector, including mini-modular reactor models that form part of our future plans, along with next-generation reactor technologies.”

Al Hammadi concluded by saying: “At the global level, there is a great need to enhance the size and role of nuclear energy if we want to achieve climate goals, and we look forward to working with the Polish green energy company Orlin Synthos to support reducing the carbon footprint in Poland and other parts of Europe.”

Emirates Nuclear Energy and the Polish company will work together to identify specific areas for bilateral cooperation, as the corporation will share its expertise gained from developing the Barakah plants with the Polish company, whether expertise in operational preparations, or managing relationships with partners, including developing commercial frameworks with technology providers and other contractors. .

For his part, Rafal Kaspro, CEO of the Polish company, said: “The partnership with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is a very important stage for the green energy company Orlin Synthos, and I am very excited that our program to develop and use mini-modular reactor models in Poland, Central and Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom is now enjoying With the support of such an excellent partner, especially since the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has unique experience in developing nuclear power plants in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality in the nuclear energy sector, as well as completing projects on time and within the allocated budget.

Moreover, I am pleased that the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation recognizes the importance of developing small and medium reactors for the future of nuclear energy. “I truly believe that thanks to this cooperation, we are taking an important step forward in the development of mini-modular reactor models around the world.”