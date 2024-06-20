Katam Company, one of the entities of the EDGE Group specializing in developing secure communications products and solutions, and Thales signed a letter of intent to cooperate on developing software-defined wireless communication systems in the UAE.

Didier Pagenot, CEO of Katam, Abdelhafiz Mardi, CEO of Thales in the UAE, and Christophe Grohenry, Vice President of Radio Systems for Thales, signed the letter of intent today, at the Eurosatori defense and security exhibition held in the French capital, Paris. In the presence of Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, Walid Al Mesmari, Head of the Space Technology and Cybersecurity Sector at EDGE Group, Pascal Souris, President and CEO of Thales International, and Christophe Demas, Executive Director of Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales. in France.

To meet the requirements of the UAE’s large-scale advanced technology programs as well as export needs, Katam and Thales will work together to produce and maintain the full life cycle of airborne and long-range HF radio communications solutions.

Katam and Thales will also offer their expertise as they will promote and export the set of solutions based on joint development in global markets.

Didier Pagenot said: “The strategic partnership with Thales represents an important achievement for the EDGE Group, as it enhances the global trust we have gained and confirms our leadership in the advanced communications technology sector. By combining our expertise, we will jointly develop advanced solutions for software-defined wireless communication to meet the precise requirements of the markets.” Local and international.”

For his part, Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice President of Thales for Secure Communications and Information Systems, said: “Thales is a global leader in the field of tactical wireless and communications solutions for land, air and naval forces, and the partnership with EDGE is fully consistent with the development strategy.” For the group in the Emirates.