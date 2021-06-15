The Dubai Police General Command and Dubai Municipality announced the formation of a joint working group to implement Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 regulating the possession of dangerous animals, as part of their keenness to build a happy and sustainable city with a healthy and safe environment free of animal diseases and to prevent the dangers of predators to people.

Dubai Police, represented by the Department of Combating Environmental Crimes and Antiquities Theft in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, in cooperation with the Veterinary Services Department in Dubai Municipality, is working to implement the law through a joint working team from both sides around the clock to arrest violators and confiscate the animals and then inspect, examine, classify and transfer their possession to the One of the qualified and licensed animal welfare centers and the creation of an environment suitable for its nature away from residential areas.

Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality indicated that the joint work team was able to seize many cases of violation during the past weeks, after receiving several complaints from the public in this regard.

They called upon the public to immediately report violations of dangerous animals and hand them over to the Veterinary Services Department at the earliest opportunity for the safety and security of the community and to ward off risks to public health and safety.

It is mentioned that under the law regulating the possession of dangerous animals, any natural or legal person is prohibited from owning, possessing, circulating, or breeding any of the dangerous animals under Article 20 of the same law, which imposed on this act a penalty of imprisonment of not less than one month and no more. More than six months and a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams and not more than half a million dirhams, or one of these two penalties.



