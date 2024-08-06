The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced its cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme to support the “Future Skills for All” initiative, launched by the Foundation and the Programme in partnership with the global platform “Coursera”. This step reflects the Department’s commitment to continue developing the capabilities of Dubai Government employees, honing their skills, investing in their capabilities, and enhancing the readiness of government talents, preparing them and providing them with future skills through participation in training programmes designed by a group of leading international companies.

The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stressed the department’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme, believing in the importance of concerted efforts in achieving the department’s mission, which aims to empower human cadres, provide them with future skills, support the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents and creative minds, and drive sustainable development.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said: “This step is of great importance in enhancing the capabilities and skills of Dubai government employees, and improving their readiness to keep pace with the rapid changes in the labor market.”

Dr. Hani Turki, Director of the Knowledge Project at the United Nations Development Program, said: “Through this initiative, the United Nations Development Program seeks to contribute with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation to making knowledge and educational resources available to members of the Arab community in all its categories.”

The initiative provides Dubai government cadres with free and exclusive access to the best training and educational materials and courses provided by leading global companies, such as Google, Meta, and IBM. It also provides learning and training opportunities for diverse segments, including recent graduates and job seekers, in addition to professionals wishing to develop their digital skills to keep pace with the requirements of the era, and those with bright minds and innovators in various fields. The initiative is directed at everyone who aspires to develop their professional future and seeks to keep pace with the rapid changes witnessed by the local and global labor markets.

The courses cover transferable skills such as soft skills, basic digital skills, job preparation, fresh graduate skills, English language development, general entrepreneurship skills, social entrepreneurship, and technology entrepreneurship, as well as technical skills such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in addition to multiple practical skills such as customer service, data science, finance and fintech, project and product management, and marketing and sales.