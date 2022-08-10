Dubai (WAM)

The Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai and Al Tadawi Specialized Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of enhancing health care services provided to the department’s employees. The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Finance Department, Jamal Hamid Al-Marri, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector in the Department, and Marwan Ibrahim Al Nasser, Director General of Al-Tadawi Specialized Hospital, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Jamal Al-Marri said: The conclusion of the memorandum of understanding will strengthen the bonds of cooperation between them and contribute to the employees’ benefiting from medical and awareness services, which will positively reflect on the level of their lives and the healthy lives of their families and contribute to improving their happiness. Marwan Ibrahim Al Nasser expressed his thanks to the Department of Finance, and that it was one of the first government agencies to cooperate with Al-Tadawi Specialized Hospital.

Maher Muhammad Al Jasmi, Head of Administrative Services and Procurement at the Department of Finance, confirmed that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department and Al Tadawi Specialized Hospital is an important addition that enhances the department’s commitment to the ISO14001 occupational health and safety standard, which it obtained last year. In turn, Fatima Qassem, Executive Director of Operations at Al-Tadawi Group, said that the establishment of a health care system within the work environment contributes to raising health awareness, which would reduce exposure to diseases and remedy their seriousness, which enhances the efficiency of employees and raises their happiness.