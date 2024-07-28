The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority in Dubai and Dubai Holding Entertainment, launched the Summer with Minors initiative to make 350 minors happy during the summer vacation..

The initiative will witness the organization of a package of enjoyable and useful recreational activities, including providing hotel reservations and cards to visit amusement parks, archaeological museums and exhibitions, to bring joy and happiness to their souls and enhance their life experiences..

His Excellency Khalid Al Thani, Deputy Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, stressed the Foundation’s keenness to participate in launching the joint initiative that will provide a positive and stimulating environment for minors of all ages, with the aim of enabling them to engage in purposeful recreational and educational summer activities, enjoy spending their vacation with their caregivers, and contribute to filling their free time with what makes them happy and brings joy and happiness to their souls..

For her part, Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, pointed out the importance of investing summer vacation time in an enjoyable and beneficial way for our minors and allowing them to undergo new experiences that refine their personalities and broaden their horizons..

In turn, Rami Mashini, Vice President of Sales at Dubai Holding Entertainment, expressed his happiness in cooperating with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai to make 350 minors happy. .