Ajman (WAM)

Al Ihsan Charitable Society signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank, within the framework of strengthening joint relations between the two parties, to support charitable and humanitarian work. The agreement was signed at the association’s headquarters by Dr. Hakki Ismail, Executive Director of Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Nawaf Abdullah Al Raisi, Head of the Community Support Services Unit, at Dubai Islamic Bank, in the presence of officials from both parties.

The agreement aims to enhance joint cooperation, by developing and innovating methods of community work, in addition to forming a strategic partnership between them related to providing zakat money, to be used in support of people with limited income and humanitarian cases of the association.