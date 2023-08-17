Abu Dhabi University and “Dakila Scientific and Social Research – UAE”, which includes 19 Brazilian companies from various sectors, including the “Dakila Research Association” to promote economic and social development, signed a memorandum of understanding to improve students’ knowledge in the field of scientific research and technology in a step that embodies the university’s permanent commitment to investment In the fields of scientific research that promote innovation and creative thinking for its students and faculty members.

Through this cooperation, the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University and “Dakila for Scientific and Social Research” seek to establish an advanced research laboratory for superconductivity to allow students and faculty members of the college to carry out experimental tasks to see the latest developments in the field of science and work on developing quantum devices that benefit the general community. In the field of advanced and deep technologies.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Prof. Ghassan Awad, Director of Abu Dhabi University, Dr. Hamdi Mustafa Al Shaibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, and Alan Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer, Dakila for Scientific and Social Research, in the presence of Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the University Board of Directors, and Ottavio Augusto Teixeira, Director of Research and Development, Dakila for Scientific and Social Research. .

It is scheduled that work will begin to equip the laboratory, which the two parties plan to establish with high-quality tools and equipment, under the supervision of Dr. Montaser Qasaimeh, Professor of Electrical Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, and a number of specialists and experts from Brazil.

The research projects undertaken include cutting-edge technologies such as room temperature superconducting materials and their industrial applications.

Students, faculty and DKELAR experts will work together at Abu Dhabi University to develop technologies such as computing devices, superconducting storage units, electromagnetic dielectric structures, etc. that provide modern electromagnetic and electronic devices.

Dakila for Scientific and Social Research will also provide ADU students and faculty members with the necessary research expertise and technical knowledge and involve them in many research projects to develop their knowledge in the field of innovation and scientific research.

Prof. Ghassan Awad said: “Through this cooperation, we seek to enhance the academic and professional participation and cooperation of faculty members, administrators, and students with specialists and experts in the “Dakila for Scientific and Social Research” in the field of research in the social sciences.”

For his part, Alan Fernandez, CEO of D’Kela Emirates, said: “We at D’Kila are confident that our constructive cooperation with Abu Dhabi University will pave the way for many developments and positive results that benefit our societies and elevate people, such as launching research projects and using the latest equipment to access quantum technologies and achieving benefits.” unprecedented for humanity.

For her part, Gabriela Bacci, Head of the Security Department at D’Kela UAE, added: “The importance of this partnership is due to the provision of many solutions, the contribution to the development of humanity, and the opportunity to present technology as an element of comfort and well-being for all of us, with the constant evocation of optimal principles and commitment to increasing human awareness.”