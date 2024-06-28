Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations (UN), to collaborate on trade facilitation, digital trade, logistics and transport, through policy dialogue, adoption of digital trade solutions, capacity building, expertise exchange and technical assistance.

The memorandum was signed by Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Pamela Cook-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work to adopt several solutions to facilitate trade and develop the efficiency of transportation, ports, maritime and logistics services in the UAE, GCC countries and developing countries.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “Through this step, we aim to expand our relations with various global trade organizations, open the door to exploring new global investment opportunities, and contribute to the economic diversification of the UAE in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”