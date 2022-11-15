Emirates Airlines and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai have concluded a strategic partnership agreement based on the use of biometric data to improve international passenger traffic procedures and ensure a faster and more efficient experience for (transit) passengers, and those arriving in Dubai and a final destination through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport by Next year 2023.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: “Dubai is one of the most attractive destinations in the world, as this year witnessed the arrival of more than eight million tourists, so we continue to support our main partners with best-in-class services, while We strive for excellence and innovation in strengthening Dubai’s position as a business center and a leading tourist destination in the world, by providing the best services to travelers.

He explained that biometric data are systems that rely entirely on artificial intelligence that recognize unique facial features and link them with the passport for immediate verification of a person’s identity, pointing out that this service is currently enjoyed by citizens and residents of the country and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, while It is planned that this service will come into effect for international travelers next year 2023.

He pointed out that the biometric database is a computerized and secure database that includes special data for each person with the aim of conducting facial and fingerprint examinations and comparisons to identify people based on their biological and behavioral characteristics, describing the biometric data as unique human signatures that include iris scans, facial features and fingerprints. The most reliable means.

For his part, Adel Reda, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, said: “Emirates Airlines is constantly investing to improve customer experience, and extends the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, through this important agreement, bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to our services and allow us to serve our customers with permanent excellence.” on their travels.

He pointed out that biometric techniques and a database of biometrics previously saved at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will be used to identify travelers at multiple points at the airport, from passing through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport and the lounges and boarding planes, thanks to artificial intelligence systems.

And he stressed that those wishing to benefit from the service must provide official approval in a few clicks through the Emirates Airlines application, or in the Emirates Airlines self-service kiosks, or in person at the Emirates Airlines counters to complete travel procedures by registering their vital data, and they also benefit every time they travel. From a quick, contactless experience at multiple points in Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.