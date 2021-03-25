Complaining, protesting or freely and publicly expressing an opinion contrary to the Government in Venezuela or in a popular area of ​​the country can lead a person to become the target of the watchers citizens that the State has in the communities and with whom it has achieved full social control.

The figure is recognized by the Government itself as “cooperating patriot” and its main promoter is the considered number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, who on different occasions has indicated that he knows the movements of a citizen of his interest, be it a politician, professor, journalist or union leader.

This practice is not constitutional, but it is still widespread throughout the country, especially in sectors in which citizens depend on social assistance from the Government or within the political environment that is contrary to it.

The journalist and also neighborhood leader Carlos Julio Rojas, who has been the object of several “attacks. Photo: EFE

Some call them political commissioners, other spies, infiltrators, “snitches” or simply “cooperating patriots”, and those who have been the object of their attention point out that whoever wears this figure may be a member of a State security body, of government party organizations or a simple neighbor who is akin to Chavismo.

The “collective” version

According to the constitutional lawyer José Vicente Haro, the practice started in 2014, but some “victims” of these spies point out that it began a decade earlier with the so-called “colectivos”, armed civilian groups that act with violence and claim to act in defense of the Bolivarian revolution.

They, explains the community leader Manuel Mir, are in charge of identifying the people or leaders within the community who are denouncing internal social problems or those who criticize the Government and, therefore, “intimidate” them under insults or threats with weapons. .

Mir was a social leader in the parish 23 de Enero, one of the western areas of Caracas best known today for being controlled by collectives. The historian, too, had to leave his community in 2017, after receiving threats against him and after the forced entry of these groups into his home, he said.

“I spent a long time” denouncing on the radio “the situations in the parish (…) so it bothered them a lot when one said the problem of water, the problem of electricity, the problem of public services,” he said. Mir, who also pointed out that the constant harassment left him psychological, emotional and economic damage.

The one with the municipal council

But it’s not just about the “collectives.” The figure also has its less violent side and those who embody it in this case are members of the party or of the Communal Councils of the government. The latter are in charge, in many cases, of coordinating the Executive’s social aid to the communities.

These people “are called to participate as cooperating patriots to, in some way, inform, denounce, expose certain people who within the community could be suspected of being classified as counterrevolutionaries, “says lawyer Haro.

And the most palpable damage for these “counterrevolutionaries” is to be discriminated against from social benefits. For example, the support of the subsidized food box is withdrawn or the purchase of domestic gas cylinders is not allowed, the distribution of which is managed by the Communal Councils.

Community leader José Gregorio Ochoa. Photo: EFE

However, the community leader José Gregorio Ochoa, from the Antímano parish, in the west of the capital city, pointed out that currently in the “majority” of the Communal Councils its members are complaining about the “serious economic situation, political and social experience in our country “and, for this reason, the Government argued has created” territorial chiefs. ” chosen “by hand”.

The surveillance situation can also occur about the press. The member related to the Government party can approach to ask the journalistic team what they are doing in the place – despite being a public site with free traffic -, the name of the media to which it belongs or ask it to leave the area, without arguing reasons.

The journalist and also a neighborhood leader Carlos Julio Rojas, which has been the object of several “attacks” by groups that he assures are related to the Government, maintains that anyone can be the object of attacks or harassment for the fact of denouncing any irregularity of the State.

“When a neighbor complains because he does not have water in a queue (line to buy) for bread, the groups are watching it, or a neighbor who complains in the WhatsApp chat of the building or of any popular neighborhood that there are problems of blackouts, he can be singled out as an opponent (…) they qualify us as terrorists, “he said.

And all agree that the practice was forged by the government and reinforced in recent years in order to maintain control in the communities, and limit complaints and anti-government protests due to the “loss of popular support.”

By Bárbara Agelvis, EFE

