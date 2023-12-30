Damascus (AFP)

Argentine Hector Cuper, coach of the Syrian national team, announced his squad that will compete in the Asian Football Cup finals in Doha from January 12 to February 10.

Cooper's announcement came during a press conference in Damascus, during which he explained the reasons for his selection of the squad that included 26 players, including 18 professionals abroad and 8 local ones.

The Syrian national team will leave on Sunday for Dubai to hold a training camp during which it will meet in a friendly match with Kyrgyzstan on January 5, and will meet Malaysia on the 8th in Doha.

The Syrian national team plays in the second group alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and India.

The squad included six new players representing the national team for the first time, namely striker Pablo Sabbagh (Alianza Lima, Peru), midfielder Khalil Elias (San Lorenzo, Argentina), striker Antonio Yacoub (Austrus, Sweden), defender Ayham Owusu (Haken, Sweden), goalkeeper Maxime Sarraf (Sweden). CSKA Moscow (Russia) and defender Al-Mar Ibrahim (Seconda Al-Suwaidi).

Regarding the reason for excluding the captain of the Qatari Al-Arabi team, Omar Al-Somah, Cooper said that he chose the squad from the players who benefit the team, noting that all his players are “equal.”

Regarding Syria’s chances in the tournament, he said: “We have enthusiasm and optimism for the tournament and we will fight to go far.”

The list included for the goalkeeper: Ibrahim Alama (Tishreen), Taha Moussa (Al-Fatwa), Maxim Sarraf (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Ahmed Madaniyeh (Jableh), and for the defense: Ayham Owusu (Hakin Al-Suwaidi), Amr Janiyat (Al-Wahda), Moayed Al-Khouli (Al-Jaish). ), Khaled Kardaghli (Jordanian Al-Wahdat), Muayad Al-Ajjan (Al-Jaish), Thaer Kroma (Al-Fatwa), Abdel-Rahman Wais (Greek Calathia), Amr Al-Maidani (Kuwait Al-Nasr), and for the midfield: Ibrahim Hisar (Argentine Belgrano), Mahmoud Al-Aswad (Al-Karama) , Almar Ibrahim (Seconda Al-Suwaidi), Khalil Elias (San Lorenzo of Argentina), Ezaquiel Al-Amm (Argentius Joyner of Argentina), Fahd Al-Yousef (Al-Shorta of Iraq), Kamel Hamisha (Al-Karkh of Iraq), Muhammad Othman (Lamphon of Thailand), and for the attack: Omar Kharbin ( Al-Wahda, Emirates), Ammar Ramadan (Donna Geska, Slovakia), Mohamed Al-Hallaq (Al-Ahed, Lebanon), Antonio Yacoub (Austria, Sweden), Mardik Mardikian (Al-Hamriyah, Emirates), Pablo Sabbagh (Alianza Lima, Peru).